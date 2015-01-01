Abstract

AbstractConstruction sites continue to operate despite inclement weather, exposing workers to unpleasant working circumstances that can lead to various physical and mental health challenges. A thorough literature review yielded 21 challenges for hot weather conditions such as heat stroke, kidney disease, heat cramps, anxiety, depression and 20 challenges for cold weather conditions like asthma, frostbite, Musculo-Skeletal disorders, hallucination. Workers vulnerable to hot and cold weather based on demographic characteristics were identified. The study also provides 27 strategies to address the challenges experienced in hot and cold weather conditions. Some of these include ensuring that workers stay hydrated, scheduling sufficient rest periods, and allowing workers to self-pace. The results of this study will help construction decision-makers and project managers understand the difficulties faced by a field workforce who labors in extreme working conditions on construction sites and will facilitate adoption of strategies that can prevent weather-related physical and mental health problems.

