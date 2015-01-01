Abstract

To explore caregivers' perceptions of childhood injuries in the rural and urban areas of India, with a focus on causes, consequences, prevention, and treatment. We conducted eight focus group discussions with fifty female caregivers in rural and urban areas of Ujjain in Central India and used thematic content analysis. The caregivers identified how children injured themselves through falls, road traffic injuries, metallic nails and tool injuries, ingestions of foreign objects and poisons, burns, drowning, and suffocation. The reported consequences of injuries ranged from pain, infections, scar formation, phobia, stigma, and emotional stress to complications like physical disability, loss of eyesight, head injury, paralysis, and even death. Many caregivers blamed children and their mischievousness for the injuries and failed to realise/acknowledge the role of better supervision and environmental modifications in injury prevention. Caregivers used several first aid methods to respond to injuries. These included applying pressure to stop bleeding during fall and road traffic injuries, inducing vomiting by giving the poison victims saltwater to drink, and tobacco leaves to chew. In addition, some caregivers resorted to using coconut oil and toothpaste on burnt skin and giving back blows for choking. Caregivers in communities had experiences of different types of child injuries. Further education on need for better supervision, relevant environmental modification and appropriate first aid treatment of various injuries is required.

Language: en