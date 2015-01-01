SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gouel P, Gatti CMI, de Haro L, Liautaud A, Langrand J, Boucaud-Maitre D. Toxins (Basel) 2022; 14(5): 351.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/toxins14050351

PMID

35622597

Abstract

Tetrodotoxin is one of the most potent neurotoxins in the aquatic world. This review of published and unpublished reports aims to describe the poisoning cases that have occurred in mainland France and overseas territories. Six articles were included, with 13 poisoning events, individuals or collective (number (n) = 53 patients). Moreover, 13 unpublished poisoning events from toxicovigilance networks were found (n = 17). All cases happened in overseas territories: French Guyana (n = 7), New Caledonia (n = 11), Reunion (n = 35) and French Polynesia (n = 17). The median age was 36 years. The most frequent signs were neurological (81.8%), digestive (54.5%) and general (52.3%). Three cases of dysgueusia and nine cases of urogenital discomfort were observed in French Polynesia. Twelve severe cases were reported, including seven deaths. Only three events (11.5%) were documented by a tetrodotoxin assay. Two families of fish accounted for 91.6% of the poisonings: 33.3% due to the Diodontidae family and 58.3% to the Tetraodontidae family. Although rare, information and collection campaigns on tetrodotoxin poisoning are, therefore, essential.


Language: en

Keywords

France; review; marine toxicology; tetrodotoxin

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print