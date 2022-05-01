Abstract

We are writing to you as the corresponding authors of the interesting systematic review study "Pathway of Trends and Technologies in Fall Detection: A Systematic Review" [1].

We found this work to be particularly stimulating, and feel it provides great added value in the field.



Specifically, we believe, first of all, that this review has the great merit of simultaneously focusing both on important key aspects of the integration of systems for fall detection/prediction and prevention in the health domain, and on aspects relating to technological innovation and deployment in the three most important fields, where neuromotor problems due to pathologies or aging have a strong impact: falls from bed, falls from sitting, and falls from walking and standing. When the Special Issue "Cybersecurity and the Digital Health: An Investigation on the State of the Art and the Position of the Actors" (https://www.mdpi.com/journal/healthcare/special_issues/cybersecurity_digital_health (accessed on 1 May 2022)) [2] was launched, one of the objectives [3] was to give scholars the opportunity to broaden the boundaries of studies in this area.



Mainly, studies on cybersecurity turn more toward IT aspects, which is defined as the activity carried out in defending computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks, and data from malicious attacks or software defaults. Therefore, what is often addressed is so-called information security and data security.



We very much appreciated your contribution because it has precisely achieved the goal of expanding and exploring new areas in this sector, enlarging the concept of cyber-systems as tools for the development of physical security approaches for people...

Language: en