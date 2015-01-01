Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of solriamfetol, a dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, on on-the-road driving in participants with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).



METHODS: Eligible participants were aged 21-75 years with OSA and EDS (Maintenance of Wakefulness Test mean sleep latency <30 minutes and Epworth Sleepiness Scale score ≥10). Participants were randomised 1:1 to solriamfetol (150 mg/day [3 days], then 300 mg/day [4 days]) or placebo for 7 days, before crossover to the other treatment paradigm. On Day 7 of each period, standardised on-road driving tests occurred (2 and 6 hours postdose). Standard deviation of lateral position (SDLP) was the primary endpoint.



RESULTS: Solriamfetol significantly reduced SDLP at 2 (n = 34; least squares mean difference, -1.1 cm; 95% CI, -1.85, -0.32; p = 0.006) and 6 hours postdose (n = 32; least squares mean difference, -0.8 cm; 95% CI, -1.58, -0.03; p = 0.043). Two hours postdose, 4 placebo-treated and 1 solriamfetol-treated participants had incomplete driving tests; 6 hours postdose, 7 and 3 participants, respectively, had incomplete tests. Common treatment-emergent adverse events included headache, nausea, and insomnia.



CONCLUSIONS: Solriamfetol 300 mg/day significantly improved on-the-road driving performance in participants with EDS associated with OSA.

