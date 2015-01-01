Abstract

Background and Objectives: Injuries associated with electric bikes (E-bikes) and powered scooters (P-scooters) have increased yearly worldwide. We aimed to evaluate the impact of pre-existing comorbidities on the probability of hospitalization for injuries in riders of E-bikes and P-scooters.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional study design was used. The cohort included patients referred to the emergency department (ED) of a tertiary medical center in 2014-2020 for injuries sustained while riding an E-bike or P-scooter. Data were collected from the medical files on demographics, clinical characteristics including pre-existing comorbidities and permanent use of medications, and injury characteristics.



FINDINGS were compared between patients referred for hospitalization from the ED and patients discharged home.



RESULTS: Of the 1234 patients who met the inclusion criteria, 202 (16.4%) had a prior medical condition and 167 (13.5%) were taking medication on a permanent basis. A significant relationship was found between hospitalization and having a medical condition (chi-sq(1) = 9.20, p = 0.002) or taking medication on a permanent basis (chi-sq(1) = 6.24, p = 0.01). Hospitalization for injuries was more likely in patients with a comorbidity (27.8%) than those without a comorbidity (15.5%), and in patients who were on permanent drug therapy (22.2%) than in patients who were not (12.9%). Surprisingly, anticoagulant intake specifically had no effect on the probability of hospital admission. Conclusions: Patients with comorbidities have a higher incidence of hospitalization for E-bike- and P-scooter-associated injuries. Therefore, physicians may take into account comorbidities for the effective management of this patient group’s injuries.