Ma CZH, Bao T, Dicesare CA, Harris I, Chambers A, Shull PB, Zheng YP, Cham R, Sienko KH. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(10): e3641.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35632054
Slip-induced falls, responsible for approximately 40% of falls, can lead to severe injuries and in extreme cases, death. A large foot-floor contact angle (FFCA) during the heel-strike event has been associated with an increased risk of slip-induced falls. The goals of this feasibility study were to design and assess a method for detecting FFCA and providing cues to the user to generate a compensatory FFCA response during a future heel-strike event. The long-term goal of this research is to train gait in order to minimize the likelihood of a slip event due to a large FFCA. An inertial measurement unit (IMU) was used to estimate FFCA, and a speaker provided auditory semi-real-time feedback when the FFCA was outside of a 10-20 degree target range following a heel-strike event. In addition to training with the FFCA feedback during a 10-min treadmill training period, the healthy young participants completed pre- and post-training overground walking trials.
feedback; foot–floor contact angle; gait training; inertial measurement unit; slip