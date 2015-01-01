Abstract

Many organizations around the world recognize the complementarity of public and environmental health and focus their attention on the effective management of both health and environmental risks. For this purpose, they often use the international standards ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. However, when a company intends to implement multiple standards simultaneously, the challenge of overlapping increases. Therefore, the objective of article is to analyze the requirements and documented information of two management system standards: environmental management systems (EMS), according to ISO 14001, and occupational health and safety management systems (OH&S), according to ISO 45001. A combination of content analysis and clustering methods was used to conduct the research. Visualization of the interrelationships between the requirements of the standards was done using TouchGraph Navigator. The outputs of the analysis can serve managers in the integrated implementation of these management systems as well as auditors during the review and check process when formulating recommendations for the improvement of management systems. Integrated implementation comes with multiple benefits, including reduced bureaucracy and management costs, a simplified certification process, improved internal management, and facilitation of continuous improvement.

