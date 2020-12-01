|
Rahman MA, Sun X, Das S, Khanal S. Int. J. Transp. Sci. Technol. 2021; 10(2): 167-183.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Roadway departure (RwD) crashes are a major contributor of rural two-lane (R2L) highway crashes and fatalities. For targeted reduction of crashes and fatalities due to roadway departure, a thorough understanding of factors associated with RwD crashes is necessary. This study quantitatively assessed the available pre-crash factors that might influence the RwD crashes by developing a logit model comparing roadway, crash environment, and the vehicle and driver-related characteristics of 122,978 crashes that occurred in Louisiana over thirteen years. With a high prediction accuracy (81.9% area under the receiver operating characteristics curve), the model presented significant individual associations across crash characteristics with RwD crashes on R2L highways, for example - animals on roadways, snow/sleet/hail, 50-55 mph speed limit, AADT of 1,001 to 5,000 vehicles per day, drug intoxication, motorcycles, driving during 12 am to 6 am, curve radius of 501-1,000 ft., absence of streetlight, alcohol intoxication. Investigation on these top factors using association rules mining reveals findings such as - a higher likelihood of RwD crashes can be strongly associated animal presence coupled with the absence of streetlights, male drivers during the early morning (12 am to 6 am), male drivers driving with no passengers, drivers being intoxicated by both drugs and alcohol, etc.
Language: en
Association rule mining; Crash contributing factor; Logit model; Roadway departure crashes; Rural two-lane highways