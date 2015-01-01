|
Perdana RM. J. Econ. Bus. Gov. Challenges 2021; 4(2): 139-146.
(Copyright © 2021, Universitas Pembangunan Nasional "Veteran" Jawa Timur)
Abstract
Work accident is one of problems which often occurs to workers at company. This accident usually happens because of the employee itself and working environment factors, especially entrepreneur factors. Occupational health and safety is one of protection aspects for labor which has arranged on the law of Republic Indonesia number 13 in 2003. Not a slight, the work accident is caused by Behavioral Disobedience against occupational health and safety. The aim of this research is to know and analyze Behavioral Disobedience against occupational health and safety by Analysis of Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB).
Attitude; Behavior; Intention; Occupational Health and Safety; Perceived Behavioral Control; Subjective Norm; Theory of Planned Behavior