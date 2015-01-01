Abstract

Congestion problem is a fact which contributed large impact on the transport system in country. This cause many problems especially when there are emergency cases at traffic light junctions which are always busy with so many vehicles. A congestion control system is designed in order to solve these problems. This system was designed in such a way that it should be activated when it received signal from ambulance based on radio frequency (RF) transmission and used microcontroller to change the sequence back to the normal sequence before the emergency mode was activated. This system will lessen accidents which often happen at the traffic light intersections because of other vehicles had to gather together for giving a special route to emergency vehicle. As the result, this project is successful and implementing the wireless communication i.e. the radio frequency (RF) transmission in the traffic light control system for emergency vehicles like ambulance. The main aim of this project is to design a system which is capable of identifying the emergency situation in ambulance and automatically controls the traffic at the signal. In future, this system can be improved by controlling real traffic situation, in fact improving present traffic light system technology.

