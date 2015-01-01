SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang Q, Lou Y, Jin X, Kong L, Qin C, Hou X. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2022; 27(3): 661-676.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13588265.2020.1836840

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To obtain a rider-vehicle-road coupling system that takes both efficiency and accuracy into account, so that the simulation model of two-wheeled vehicle traffic accident can reduce the calculation time as much as possible on the premise that it can simulate human biomechanical injury and vehicle deformation, this paper proposes a new two-wheeled vehicle accident simulation model. In this method, the vehicle uses the Facet model, and the cyclist uses the hybrid human model. The coupling system of rider-vehicle-road is established and the effectiveness of the system is verified. For the collision accident between the car and two-wheeled vehicle, the simulation model is used to reconstruct in MADYMO. The results show that the motion posture of cyclists and vehicles after the collision is consistent with the accident situation, and the human injury data is consistent with the medicolegal expertise, which verifies the feasibility and effectiveness of this simulation model. This modelling method provides a new idea for the reconstruction of two-wheeled traffic accidents and the general dynamic simulation.


Language: en

Keywords

biomechanics of human injury; Facet vehicle model; hybrid human model; reverse reconstruction; two-wheeled vehicle accident

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print