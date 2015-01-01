Abstract

In this study, the crashworthiness performance of three homogeneous sheet metal beams (AA6061-T6, AA2024-T351, and DP 800) and six hybrid sheet metal beams designed by combining different combinations of these materials with spot welding were compared under impact loading. Specific energy absorption (SEA) and peak crushing force (PCF) values of the beams that critical crashworthiness indices were compared according to Euro NCAP Full Width Frontal Impact test simulations. 'Center portion DP 800 and side portion AA2024-T351 hybrid beam' resulted in the lowest PCF value. Maximum SEA value was obtained with 'Center portion AA2024-T351 and side portion AA6061-T6 hybrid beam'. Single and multi-objective optimisation studies were carried out to maximise SEA and minimise PCF for this beam. The optimal beam has an advantage over the reference hybrid beam in terms of crashworthiness. So, this beam can be used in the design of vehicle front bumper beams to improve passenger safety.

