Abstract

Automotive frontal body structure design and optimisation are absolutely essential towards reducing the risk of pedestrian injuries in road accidents. In this paper, a two-step optimisation process in combination with the finite element method (FEM) is utilized to enhance pedestrian protection for a class-B passenger car. In this way, the finite element (FE) model of the Upper Legform Impactor has been developed and verified according to the European Commission (EC) Regulation No 631/2009. The Upper Legform to Bonnet Leading Edge test has been numerically simulated using LS-DYNA software. Material and geometry of the frontal body structure components are considered as the design variables and optimum design points are identified using the Taguchi method through a two-step framework. The Analysis of variance (ANOVA) is also used to determine the percentage effect of each controllable factors on the desired output. The obtained results revealed that in the optimum design point in comparison with the base vehicle, more than 45% improvement in the pedestrian protection criterion is observed, while selected components experienced mass reduction about 9%.

Language: en