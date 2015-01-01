SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Öğütlü H, Karatekin, Sürücü Kara, McNicholas F. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/13591045221105194

PMID

35638558

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Rates of obesity have risen steeply in the western world in all age groups. Sluggish Cognitive Tempo (SCT) is characterized by a cluster of symptoms. Daytime sleepiness, commonly seen in obesity, may share a similar origin with sleepiness and daydreaming symptoms of SCT. This study aims to investigate the relationship between obesity, SCT, daytime sleepiness, and eating habits.

METHOD: Adolescents, aged between 10-17 years, with a BMI >95(th) centile, were recruited to the study. Clinical interviews were supplemented with standardized questionnaires.

RESULTS: Of the 35 adolescents, more than one quarter (N = 10, 28.6%) had SCT. Emotional overeating and food enjoyment subscale scores showed moderate correlations with the SCT scores, though these associations were not significant when controlling for ADHD symptoms. Daytime sleepiness score in adolescents with SCT was found to be significantly higher than those without.

CONCLUSION: Sluggish Cognitive Tempo is frequently present in adolescents with obesity and associated with higher levels of emotional overeating, food enjoyment, and daytime sleepiness. Targeting aspects of SCT might offer additional avenues to assist in weight management programs for youth.


Language: en

Keywords

obesity; daytime sleepiness; eating habits; sluggish cognitive tempo; Sluggish cognitive tempo

