Citation
Öğütlü H, Karatekin, Sürücü Kara, McNicholas F. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35638558
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Rates of obesity have risen steeply in the western world in all age groups. Sluggish Cognitive Tempo (SCT) is characterized by a cluster of symptoms. Daytime sleepiness, commonly seen in obesity, may share a similar origin with sleepiness and daydreaming symptoms of SCT. This study aims to investigate the relationship between obesity, SCT, daytime sleepiness, and eating habits.
Language: en
Keywords
obesity; daytime sleepiness; eating habits; sluggish cognitive tempo; Sluggish cognitive tempo