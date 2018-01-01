Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Over 80% of trauma related deaths in children occur in low income and middle-income countries including Ethiopia. Trauma affects several aspects of child life and is still a major concern. Despite the Ethiopian federal ministry of health (FMoH) conducting away different trials, there was an increased burden and high projection of pediatric trauma. In Ethiopia, There is insufficient evidence about the mechanisms, patterns and outcomes of pediatric trauma including this study area, Therefore this study aimed to assess the mechanisms, patterns, and outcomes of pediatric trauma in Agaro General Hospital, Southwest Ethiopia, 2021.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: This cross-sectional study was study conducted on randomly selected 405pediatric patients who visited the Agaro General Hospital between 1/1/2018 and 30/8/2021. Data were extracted from each medical chart using a structured checklist. Data were entered into Epi-data 4.4.2.1for cleaning and analyzed using SPSS version 24. Tables, charts, and text are used to report the results.



RESULTS: A total of 405 patients were included in the study. This study revealed that majority 271 (66.9%) of injured children were males. Most 188 (46.4%) of the traumas were occurred on the street. Fall down injury were the most common 151(37.3%) cause of trauma, followed by road traffic accidents 98 (24.2%). Trauma caused by falls accounted for 43.7% and 34.4% % of all traumas in the 5-12 year and the <5 year age groups respectively. Most 126 (31.1%) of the subjects were exposed to head and face trauma. Majority 256 (63.2%) of children were discharged with improvement, while12 (3.0%) of them have died.



CONCLUSIONS: Pediatric trauma remains a major public health concern. Most of trauma occurred among boys and falldown injury was the most frequent trauma, and the majority of the subjects were exposed to head and face trauma. Therefore, children should receive safety precautions, more supervision, and identification of specific risk factors for these injuries, and should be prohibited from risky practices by concerned bodies including families and traffic officers.

