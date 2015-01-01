Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A driving simulator study was conducted to test the effect of directions pavement markings (DPMs) on drivers' performance.



BACKGROUND: The perception of traditional direction signs may be less efficient than that of DPMs because drivers allocate more attentional resources to the road than to any other location.



METHOD: Two experimental conditions of DPMs were tested: (a) the name of the lane's destination town, inscribed in white letters; (b) red and white shields enclosing the name of the lane's destination town. In both conditions, the name or shield was preceded by a white arrow and traditional road signs were presented as well. The experimental conditions were compared to a baseline condition, which consisted of traditional road signs only. Various scenarios of three-lane highways were simulated and the number of vehicles on the road was manipulated, forming a 2 × 3 design (two load conditions × three experimental conditions). Twenty-two participants took part in the experiment.



RESULTS: Pavement markings in both configurations were highly beneficial. Compared with the baseline condition, in both experimental conditions, the drivers noticed the correct lane sooner and moved to the correct lane earlier.



RESULTS also suggested that white markings are more beneficial than shield markings; however, this finding should be further confirmed.



CONCLUSION: Lane DPMS are desirable as they are likely to improve traffic safety at relatively low cost. APPLICATION: Regulations demanding the presence of DPMs, at the very least in low visibility decision sites, would increase traffic safety.

