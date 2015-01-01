Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate, under replicable, blinded and standardised conditions, the effect of acute exposure to hypobaric hypoxia (HH) (equivalent to 200 or 3000 or 5000 m above sea level (asl)) on selected cognitive domains and physiological parameters in personnel of helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS).



METHODS: We conducted a randomized clinical trial using a single-blind crossover design in an environmental chamber (terraXcube) to induce HH in 48 HEMS personnel. Participants performed cognitive tests (CT) before the ascent, after 5 min at altitude, and after simulated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (SCR). CT evaluated: sustained attention using the psychomotor vigilance test (PVT) that included measurement of reaction time (RT); risky decision making using the balloon analogue risk task (BART), and attention and speed of processing using the digit symbol substitution test (DSST). CT performance was subjectively rated with a visual analogue scale (VAS). Physiological data were recorded with a physiological monitoring system. Data were analysed using a linear mixed model and correlation analysis.



RESULTS: Mean reaction time was significantly slower (p = 0.002) at HH (5000 m asl), but there were no independent effects of HH on the other parameters of the PVT, BART or DSST. Participants did not detect subjectively the slower RT at altitude since VAS performance results showed a positive correlation with mean RT (p = 0.009). DSST results significantly improved (p = 0.001) after SCR.



CONCLUSION: Acute exposure of HEMS personnel to HH induced a slower RT but no changes in any other investigated measures of cognition. The reduced RT was not detected subjectively by the participants. Trial number 3489044136, ClinicalTrials.gov trial registration.

