Abstract

Employee safety behavior, which is a basic element of enterprise work safety. The results of accident investigations and risk assessments in enterprises indicate that management factors are some of the most important factors that affect employee safety behavior. The purpose of this study is to explore the relationship between the behavior of front-line managers (FLMs) and employee safety behavior by integrating a qualitative method, namely the interpretive structural modeling (ISM) and a quantitative method, namely Bayesian network (BN). The results of the BN analysis showed that safety incentives and safety communication were the best predictors of safety participation, while safety supervision and safety control were the best predictors of safety compliance. Moreover, the results revealed that an instantaneous improvement of safety communication, safety incentives, safety supervision, and safety guidance was the most effective joint measure to reach a high-level of safety behavior of employees at the workplace.

