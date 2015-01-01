Abstract

Falls are the leading cause of accidental death in older adults that result from a complex interplay of risk factors. Recently, the need for person-centered approach utilizing personalization, prediction, prevention and participation, known as the P4 model, in fall prevention has been highlighted. Features of mobile technology make it a suitable technological infrastructure to employ such an approach. This narrative review aims to review the evidence for using mobile technology for personalized fall risk assessment and prevention since 2017 in older adults. We aim to identify lessons learned and future directions for using mobile technology as a fall risk assessment and prevention tool. Articles were searched in PubMed and Web of Science with search terms related to older adults, mobile technology, and falls prevention. A total of 23 articles were included. Articles were identified as those examining aspects of the P4 model including prediction (measurement of fall risk), personalization (usability), prevention, and participation. Mobile technology appears to be comparable to gold-standard technology in measuring well-known fall risk factors including static and dynamic balance. Seven applications were developed to measure different fall risk factors and tested for personalization, and/or participation aspects, and four were integrated into a falls prevention program. Mobile health technology offers an innovative solution to provide tailored fall risk screening, prediction, and participation. Future studies should incorporate multiple, objective fall risk measures and implement them in community settings to determine if mobile technology can offer tailored and scalable interventions.

Language: en