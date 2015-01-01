SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Karbowiak L, Bobulski J. PeerJ Comput. Sci. 2022; 8: e962.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, PeerJ)

DOI

10.7717/peerj-cs.962

PMID

35634107

PMCID

PMC9137877

Abstract

Background segmentation is a process in which an algorithm removes the static background from an image. This allows only a changing section of the image. This process is important for motion detection or object tracking. In this article, an approach is proposed to compare several existing algorithms for background segmentation under severe weather conditions. Three weather conditions were tested: falling snow, rain and a sunny windy day. The test algorithms were executed on a test video containing frames collected by a dedicated Raspberry Pi camera. The frames used in the tests included cars, bicycles, motorcycles, people, and trees. Preliminary results from these tests show interesting differences in detail detection and detection noise.


Language: en

Keywords

Image processing; Computer vision; Segmentation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print