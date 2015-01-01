|
Citation
|
Khan MA, Etminani-Ghasrodashti R, Kermanshachi S, Rosenberger JM, Pan Q, Foss A. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35639637
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: On-demand ridesharing services are suggested to provide several benefits, such as improving accessibility and mobility, reducing drive-alone trips and greenhouse gas emissions. However, the impacts of these services on traffic crashes are not completely clear. This paper investigates the availability of Via- an on-demand ridesharing service in Arlington, TX, to identify the effects of this service on traffic crashes. We hypothesize that the launch of Via would result in more shared rides, fewer drive-alone trips and fewer traffic crashes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traffic safety; On-demand ridesharing; shared autonomous vehicles; time series analysis; vehicle crashes