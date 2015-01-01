Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Most epidemiological studies in the field of military medicine have been based on data from medical records and registries. The aims of this study were to test a self-reporting injury surveillance system commonly used in sports medicine in a military setting, and to describe the injury pattern among Norwegian army conscripts during a period of military training.



METHOD: A total of 296 conscripts in His Majesty the King's Guard were asked to report all injuries each week for 12 weeks, using a modification of the Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center Questionnaire on Health Problems (OSTRC-H2). We recorded all injuries irrespective of their need for medical attention or consequences for military participation. In addition, we retrieved data on injuries recorded by military physicians in the medical record from the Norwegian Armed Forces Health Register.



RESULTS: The mean weekly response rate was 74%. A total of 357 injuries were recorded, of which 82% were only captured through the OSTRC-H2 and 3% only in the medical records. The average weekly prevalence of injury was 28% (95% CI: 25% to 31%), and 10% (95% CI: 8% to 12%) experienced injuries with a substantial negative impact on training and performance. The greatest injury burden was caused by lower limb injuries, with knee and foot injuries as the predominant injury locations.



CONCLUSION: The OSTRC-H2 is suitable for use in a military setting and records substantially more injuries than the standard medical record. The prevalence of injuries among conscripts is high and comparable with many elite sports.

