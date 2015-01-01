|
Citation
Sood P, Chatterjee SA, Skinner JW, Lysne PE, Sumonthee C, Wu SS, Cohen RA, Rose DK, Woods AJ, Clark DJ. Exp. Gerontol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
35644417
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Over-activation of prefrontal cortex during walking has been reported in older adults versus young adults. Heighted activity in prefrontal cortex suggests a shift toward an executive control strategy to control walking. A potential contributing factor is degraded functioning of pattern-generating locomotor circuits in the central nervous system that are important to walking coordination. Somatosensory information is a crucial input to these circuits, so age-related impairment of somatosensation would be expected to compromise the neural control of walking. The present study tested the hypothesis that poorer somatosensation in the feet of older adults will be associated with greater recruitment of the prefrontal cortex during walking. This study also examines the extent to which somatosensory function and prefrontal activity are associated with performance on walking and balance assessments.
Language: en
Keywords
Brain; Sensory; Aging; Balance; Gait