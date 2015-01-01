|
Wang C, Chong Y, Wang L, Wang Y. Front. Aging Neurosci. 2022; 14: e783461.
35645780
BACKGROUND: Cognitive frailty refers to the presence of both physical frailty and mild cognitive impairment without simultaneous diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or other dementia. Epidemiological studies have confirmed the correlation between falls and cognitive frailty, but no study has investigated the relationship between fall risk and cognitive frailty in hypertensive elderly Chinese individuals.
aged; mild cognitive impairment; cognitive frailty; fall; hypertension; physical frailty