|
Citation
|
Meltzer LJ, Plog AE, Swenka D, Reeves D, Wahlstrom KL. J. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35652816
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Motor vehicle crashes (MVC) are the second leading cause of death for adolescents in the United States, with drowsy driving a major contributing factor. Early school start times have been identified as a significant factor that reduces adolescent sleep duration, which in turn contributes to drowsy driving and MVC. This paper examined the longitudinal impact of delaying secondary school start times on self-reported student drowsy driving and teen MVC.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
motor vehicle crash; adolescent sleep; drowsy driving; health policy; school start times