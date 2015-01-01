Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The healthy soldier effect (HSE) describes a phenomenon of enduring health and lower mortality among veterans due in part to initial screening procedures and health care access. Although early data were supportive of a broad HSE among former military members, more recent investigations have suggested a possible attenuation of the effect with older age. The present study aimed to provide an update of the HSE using an expansive Veterans Health Administration (VHA)-wide sample with a particular focus on age and sex effects.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Mortality data for veterans within the VHA were obtained from the VHA Support Service Center program office and compared to mortality data from the general U.S. population spanning FY2014 to the second quarter of FY2020. The standardized mortality ratio (SMR) was calculated for the overall sample and for age- and sex-specific cohorts. Mortality rate ratios were also calculated and compared across sexes.



RESULTS: Lower SMRs were observed in veterans compared to the general U.S. population (SMR 0.866). This effect was most prominent in younger and very old veterans, although a higher mortality was seen in the 55- to 64-year age cohort (SMR 1.371 for males and 1.074 for females). The HSE in females was lower than that in males in the <55-year age group but became higher in older cohorts.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the largest investigation to date examining the HSE in U.S. veterans and includes younger veterans from more recent military eras. Higher mortality among the 55- to 74-year age groups merits further investigation, as does the relatively higher mortality among older female veterans. Our findings have implications for the provision of health care and preventative care to these veterans most at risk for higher mortality.

