Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fall, a multifaceted health condition, is one of the major causes of mortality among older adults. Rapid ageing and increased multimorbidity in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs), including India, might elevate the risk of fall. Although, fall is associated with significant healthcare utilization, it still remains an under-recognized public health issue. This accentuates a need for evidence on fall to integrate it into existing healthcare programs, a gap in geriatric care. The present study aimed to assess the association of fall with multimorbidity among older adults in India.



METHODS: We included 28,567 participants aged ≥ 60 years from Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI), wave-1 conducted during 2017-19. Descriptive statistics were used to compute the prevalence of self-reported falls along with 95% confidence interval as a measure of uncertainty. The association between falls and multimorbidity was assessed by multivariable logistic regression and presented as an adjusted odds ratio (AOR).



RESULTS: The prevalence of falls was 12.5%, being higher among women (13.6% vs. 11.4%) than men. The major determinants of fall were females, rural residents and smokeless tobacco use. We observed multimorbidity [AOR: 1.29 (1.14-1.46)] to be significantly associated with falls.



CONCLUSION: Falls are commonly prevalent among older adults having multimorbidity as its important predictor. Existing health programs should incorporate falls as an important part of geriatric care. Additionally, primary health care facilities should be strengthened to provide comprehensive care for injuries sustained due to falls.

