Citation
Harris CM, Lykina T. Cureus 2022; 14(4): e24559.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
35664379
PMCID
Abstract
Background Psychotropic medications feature in prescribing guidelines for the treatment of depression in dementia as well as the management of behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD). They include antidepressants, antipsychotics, and benzodiazepines, and are among an established collective of pharmacotherapies known as fall-risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs). These psychoactive medications are known to increase fall risk in elderly adults, including those with a dementia diagnosis. Medication reviews are an integral part of falls prevention programs in residential aged care and provide an opportunity to modify medications to reduce fall risk related to pharmacotherapy.
Language: en
Keywords
behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia (bpsd); depression in dementia; fall injury; psychoactive drugs; serotonin