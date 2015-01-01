Abstract

This study investigated whether fear of falling (FOF) measured by two different instruments, the Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I) and the single question on FOF and activity restriction (SQ-FAR), is associated with mortality at 6-year follow-up. Participants (n = 1359, 58.6% women) were community-dwelling persons enrolled in the Lausanne cohort 65 + , aged 66 to 71 years at baseline. Covariables assessed at baseline included demographic, cognitive, affective, functional and health status, while date of death was obtained from the office in charge for population registration. Unadjusted Kaplan Meyer curves were performed to show the survival probability for all-cause mortality according to the degree of FOF reported with FES-I and SQ-FAR, respectively. Bivariable and multivariable Cox regression analyses were performed to assess hazard ratios, using time-in-study as the time scale variable and adjusting for variables significantly associated in bivariable analyses. During the 6-year follow-up, 102 (7.5%) participants died. Reporting the highest level of fear at FES-I (crude HR 3.86, 95% CI 2.37-6.29, P < .001) or "FOF with activity restriction" with SQ-FAR (crude HR 2.42, 95% CI 1.44-4.09, P = .001) were both associated with increased hazard of death but these associations did not remain significant once adjusting for gender, cognitive, affective and functional status. As a conclusion, although high FOF and related activity restriction, assessed with FES-I and SQ-FAR, identifies young-old community-dwelling people at increased risk of 6-year mortality, this association disappears when adjusting for potential confounders. As a marker of negative health outcomes, FOF should be screened for in order to provide personalized care and reduce subsequent risks.

