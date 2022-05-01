|
Feld JA, Goode AP, Mercer VS, Plummer P. Gait Posture 2022; 96: 179-184.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35667230
BACKGROUND: Existing clinical assessments of balance and functional mobility have poor predictive accuracy for prospectively identifying post-stroke fallers, which may be due to a lack of ecological complexity that is typical of community-based fall incidents. RESEARCH QUESTION: Does an obstacle-crossing test at hospital discharge predict fall status of ambulatory stroke survivors 3 months after discharge? METHODS: Ambulatory stroke survivors being discharged home completed an obstacle-crossing test at hospital discharge. Falls were tracked prospectively for 3 months after discharge. Logistic regression examined the relationship between obstacle-crossing at discharge (pass/fail) and fall status (faller/non-faller) at 3 months post discharge.
Rehabilitation; Fall; Stroke