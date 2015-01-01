Abstract

Using a sample of 9,133 food delivery riders from T, a Chinese food delivery platform, this study applies a binary probit model to analyse influences of food delivery riders' workloads on the incidence of occupational injuries using self-control theory. We have found food delivery riders' quantity of weekly orders delivered has a inverted U-shaped correlation with occupational injuries and those who rely heavily on platform income have a lower risk of injuries than those who rely less on platform income. After handling the problems of endogenous and missing variables through instrumental variable method and robustness test, the conclusion is still robust. Moreover, work pressure is a mediator for this influence, but the platform safety training is not a boundary condition, for possible lacking in contents of workload control. Individuals with the experience of occupational injuries are less willing to continue working as food delivery riders.

Language: en