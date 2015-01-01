|
Abstract
|
Access to lethal means during a suicidal crisis is strongly linked to suicide, although which lethal means represents the highest risk in any particular case depends on specific cultural and contextual factors.1 For example, pesticide ingestion is estimated to account for approximately 30 percent of suicides globally and historically accounted for up to 80 percent of suicides in certain rural areas of southeast Asia.2,3 In other locations where natural and man-made points of elevation are readily accessible, jumping suicides tend to be highly concentrated in particular suicide "hot-spots."4 As passenger car ownership increased, some countries observed corresponding increases in the number of suicides by carbon monoxide poisoning.5
suicide prevention; ERPO; firearm suicide; lethal means restriction; red flag law