Citation
E B, A L, C M, E W, A B, M P. J. Stomatol. Oral Maxillofac. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35659531
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The elderly population, which is more active than before, is increasingly suffering from trauma (loss of reflexes and systemic pathologic conditions). Surgical management may be more controversial due to the potential consequences of general anesthesia and the sometimes negligible consequences of functional management. The main objective of this study was to analyze the causes and location of facial fractures in subjects older than 65 years. The secondary objective was to evaluate the management of these fractures (surgical or functional) according to comorbidities. MATERIAL&METHODS: In this retrospective study (over a five-year period), we analyzed the causes and management of facial fractures in patients aged over 65 years, and the medical history of each patient was investigated.
Language: en
Keywords
elderly; epidemiology; maxillofacial trauma; facial fractures