|
Citation
|
Tanglai W, Chen CF, Rattanapan C, Laosee O. Saf. Health Work 2022; 13(2): 187-191.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35664902
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Traffic injuries have become a significant public health problem in low- and middle-income countries. Several studies have examined the role of personality and attitude toward traffic safety in predicting driving behaviors in diverse types of drivers. Few studies have investigated risky behavior among public passenger van drivers. This study aims to identify the predictors of self-reported risky driving behavior among public van drivers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Road safety; Thailand; Attitude; Personality; Public transportation; Bangkok