Robbins R, Trinh-Shevrin C, Chong SK, Chanko N, Diaby F, Quan SF, Kwon SC. Sleep Med. 2022; 96: 128-131.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35661054
OBJECTIVES: This exploratory study examines workplace factors, sleep, sleep disorders, and safety among older (age 50 years and above) yellow taxi drivers in New York City (NYC) of South Asian descent.
Language: en
Obstructive sleep apnea; Health equity; Immigrant health; Sleep health; Taxi drivers