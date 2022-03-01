SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Grandner MA. Sleep Med. Clin. 2022; 17(2): 117-139.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsmc.2022.03.001

35659068

Insufficient sleep and sleep disorders are highly prevalent in the population and are associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Adverse outcomes of insufficient sleep and/or sleep disorders are weight gain and obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, accidents and injuries, stress, pain, neurocognitive dysfunction, psychiatric symptoms, and mortality. Exposure to sleep difficulties varies by age, sex, race/ethnicity, and socioeconomic status; significant sleep health disparities exist in the population. Societal influences, such as globalization, technology, and public policy, affect sleep at a population level.


Epidemiology; Social factors; Health; Society; Sleep; Sleep disorders; Disparities

