Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Limited research assesses how sexual orientation and gender identity and expression (SOGIE)-based discrimination affects alcohol use above and beyond non-SOGIE-related discrimination and how this may differ for sexual minority subgroups. We examined if SOGIE-related discrimination is additive in affecting alcohol use above and beyond non-SOGIE-related discrimination and examined differences in alcohol use, everyday discrimination, and the attribution of discrimination by sex and sexual identity.



METHODS: A national probability sample of sexual minority adults in the United States was used (Nā€‰=ā€‰1311, female = 56.4%). Bivariate sexual identity and sex-based differences in drinking frequency, heavy episodic drinking (HED), everyday discrimination, and the attribution of discrimination were assessed. Sexual identity and sex-stratified logistic regression models were estimated, where everyday discrimination and the attribution of discrimination predicted drinking frequency and HED.



RESULTS: Several differences by sex assigned at birth and sexual identity in drinking frequency, HED, everyday discrimination, and the attribution of discrimination were found in bivariate analyses. In logistic regression models, experiencing SOGIE-related in addition to other types of discrimination was associated with higher odds of HED only for gay males. No other associations were found for everyday discrimination or the attribution of discrimination with drinking frequency or HED.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest sex and sexual identity-based differences in everyday discrimination and the attribution of discrimination.

