Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to evaluate the falling incidence density and examine the potential risk factors associated with falling among women with breast cancer during taxane-based chemotherapy.



METHODS: One hundred and twenty-three women with breast cancer participated in this study. The fall incidence density, taxane-induced peripheral neuropathy (TIPN) symptoms, and physical performance tests were evaluated at five time points throughout chemotherapy treatment. A fall diary was used to record fall incidence during treatment. The fall incidence density was calculated by dividing the number of first fall occurrences by person-time at risk. The risk factors associated with time to first fall were analyzed using the Cox proportional hazards model. The Kaplan-Meier curve illustrated the probability of survival from a fall during chemotherapy treatment.



RESULTS: Over the course of treatment, 29 (23.58%) participants reported falls. The fall incidence density was 3 per 1000 person-day. This study discovered a significant link between age (adjusted HR (HR(adj)) = 1.07; 95% CI: 1.02-1.13) and BMI (HR(adj) = 1.11; 95% CI: 1.02-1.21) and falling.



CONCLUSIONS: Women with breast cancer could fall for the first time at any time after starting chemotherapy until the end of the follow-up period. Furthermore, time to first fall was associated with age and BMI. Early detection of falling in women with breast cancer, particularly among older persons and those with a high BMI, may be essential to preventing falls.

