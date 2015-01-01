SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tormohlen KN, Bicket MC, White S, Barry CL, Stuart EA, Rutkow L, McGinty EE. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2021; 8(4): 538-545.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40429-021-00397-1

35668861

PMC9164259

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review summarizes studies examining impacts of medical and recreational cannabis laws on opioid prescribing, opioid use, opioid use disorder, opioid-related service utilization, and opioid-involved mortality. We also discuss research challenges and recommendations for future work. RECENT FINDINGS: Twenty-one U.S. based studies published between 2014-2021 that assessed state cannabis laws' association with opioid-related outcomes were reviewed. Study results were largely inconclusive. We identified six challenges of existing work: 1) inability to directly measure cannabis/opioid substitution; 2) use of general population samples and lack of individual-level longitudinal studies; 3) challenges disentangling effects of cannabis laws from other state laws; 4) methodological challenges with staggered policy implementation; 5) limited consideration of cannabis law provisions; 6) lack of triangulation across data sources. SUMMARY: While existing research suggests the potential for cannabis laws to reduce high-risk opioid prescribing and other opioid-related adverse outcomes, studies should be interpreted in light of limitations.


medical cannabis laws; opioid overdose; opioid prescribing; opioid use; recreational cannabis laws; State cannabis laws

