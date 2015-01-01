|
Choi JH, Oh SS, Kim KS, Hwang JH, Lee SY. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2022; 37(22): e181.
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Academy of Medical Science)
35668688
BACKGROUND: The number of users of electric scooters, which provide swift and convenient mobility options, has increased sharply over recent years as their distribution as a shared service has expanded. Although the number of accidents and related damage has increased accordingly, limited research has analyzed data on the new types of accidents arising from electric scooters. This study aimed to analyze data on trauma characteristics due to accidents that occurred during electric scooter use.
Language: en
Adult; Humans; Injury; Female; Male; Trauma; Retrospective Studies; *Accidents, Traffic; *Head Protective Devices; Electric; Helmet; Kick; Republic of Korea/epidemiology; Scooter; Trauma Centers