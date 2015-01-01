Abstract

BACKGROUND: The number of users of electric scooters, which provide swift and convenient mobility options, has increased sharply over recent years as their distribution as a shared service has expanded. Although the number of accidents and related damage has increased accordingly, limited research has analyzed data on the new types of accidents arising from electric scooters. This study aimed to analyze data on trauma characteristics due to accidents that occurred during electric scooter use.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was conducted for patients who visited the regional trauma center of our institute due to electric scooter accidents from April 2018 to October 2021. Information was extracted on helmet-wearing status, sex, age, drinking status, accident timeframe, accident mechanism, electric scooter proficiency (period of use), injury severity, severe trauma, lethality, admission to the intensive care unit, surgery under general anesthesia, and the trauma region.



RESULTS: Among the 108 patients involved in electric scooter accidents, 92 patients were not wearing a helmet. Eighty-nine patients (85.2%) were male. The average age of the patients without a helmet was 31.3 years, while that of patients with a helmet was 34.1 years. The most frequent causes of accidents were lack of electric scooter operation experience and falling off the scooter due to obstacles (90 cases). Whether surgery was performed under general anesthesia was not associated with helmet use or non-use, although all patients who underwent facial fracture surgery were not wearing a helmet.



CONCLUSION: The craniofacial region was most frequently affected in electric scooter accidents and wearing a helmet was the best way to prevent craniofacial trauma. Although helmet-wearing is mandatory, the majority of treated patients were not wearing a helmet at the time of injury. Thus, there is an urgent need to introduce a helmet rental system, as well as strict legal requirements, to improve this situation.

