Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of death and disability globally. We present a study describing epidemiological changes in severe TBI and the impact these changes have had on management and analysing alternatives that may improve outcomes in this new population.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We performed a retrospective, descriptive, cross-sectional analysis of patients presenting severe TBI at our hospital in the period of 1992-1996 and 2009-2013. We analysed demographic data, including age, sex, mortality, aetiology, anticoagulation, treatment, and functional outcome.



RESULTS: We reviewed data from 220 patients. In the second cohort, there were 40% fewer patients, mean age was 12 years older, patients were more frequently receiving anticoagulation therapy, and the percentage of interventions was halved. Aetiology varied, with traffic accidents being the main cause in the first group, and accidental falls and being hit by cars in the second group. There were no intergroup differences for mortality or functional outcomes.



CONCLUSION: The age of patients admitted due to severe TBI has increased. As a result of this, the main cause of severe TBI in our population is accidental falls in elderly, anticoagulated patients. Despite the low-energy nature of trauma, patients in the second cohort presented a poorer baseline status, and were less frequently eligible for surgery, with no improvement in mortality or functional outcomes.

