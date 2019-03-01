SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Giner J, Mesa Galán L, Yus Teruel S, Guallar Espallargas MC, Pérez López C, Isla Guerrero A, Roda Frade J. Neurologia (Engl. Ed.) 2022; 37(5): 383-389.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.nrleng.2019.03.024

PMID

35672125

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of death and disability globally. We present a study describing epidemiological changes in severe TBI and the impact these changes have had on management and analysing alternatives that may improve outcomes in this new population.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: We performed a retrospective, descriptive, cross-sectional analysis of patients presenting severe TBI at our hospital in the period of 1992-1996 and 2009-2013. We analysed demographic data, including age, sex, mortality, aetiology, anticoagulation, treatment, and functional outcome.

RESULTS: We reviewed data from 220 patients. In the second cohort, there were 40% fewer patients, mean age was 12 years older, patients were more frequently receiving anticoagulation therapy, and the percentage of interventions was halved. Aetiology varied, with traffic accidents being the main cause in the first group, and accidental falls and being hit by cars in the second group. There were no intergroup differences for mortality or functional outcomes.

CONCLUSION: The age of patients admitted due to severe TBI has increased. As a result of this, the main cause of severe TBI in our population is accidental falls in elderly, anticoagulated patients. Despite the low-energy nature of trauma, patients in the second cohort presented a poorer baseline status, and were less frequently eligible for surgery, with no improvement in mortality or functional outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

Traffic accidents; Craniectomy; Ageing; Accidentes de tráfico; Anticoagulación; Anticoagulation; Craniectomía; Envejecimiento; Severe traumatic brain injury; Traumatismo craneoencefálico severo

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print