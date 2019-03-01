|
Giner J, Mesa Galán L, Yus Teruel S, Guallar Espallargas MC, Pérez López C, Isla Guerrero A, Roda Frade J. Neurologia (Engl. Ed.) 2022; 37(5): 383-389.
35672125
INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of death and disability globally. We present a study describing epidemiological changes in severe TBI and the impact these changes have had on management and analysing alternatives that may improve outcomes in this new population.
Traffic accidents; Craniectomy; Ageing; Accidentes de tráfico; Anticoagulación; Anticoagulation; Craniectomía; Envejecimiento; Severe traumatic brain injury; Traumatismo craneoencefálico severo