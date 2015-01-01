Abstract

The development of transport infrastructure is associated with risks, expressed in the likelihood of harm to the road users’ health during road accidents and their consequences. The risk management process is aimed at reducing the influence of factors that contribute to the occurrence of an accident and increase the consequences’ severity after it. This article proposes a risk management methodology within five stages: identification, analysis and evaluation, processing, development of recommendations, and monitoring. For each step, we describe the methods and models that allow us to effectively solve the problem of risk management. We proposed a risk management algorithm based on feedback. We tested the adequacy of the methodology on a specific example: we conducted an analysis, an assessment, and proposed risk management measures in the field of ensuring road safety in a small town.

