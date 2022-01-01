Abstract

In this paper, it is proposed to carry out the assessment of road transport hazards using the minimization of the negative impact by three main components: impact of changes in emissions of toxic elements of pollutants from the exhaust gases of car engines, change of noise pollution of the environment and change of the number of accidents. The method of determination of equivalent losses which will be as a result of the release of a conventional ton of toxic components of pollutants from the exhaust gases of car engines and the impact of noise pollution of the environment on three groups of components - drivers and passengers, pedestrians and residents of adjacent territories is justified. Special attention is paid to determining equivalent losses due to traffic accidents with injured or dead.



For example, a study to determine the change in environmental hazards of road transport for the section of Lubinska Str. in Lviv, depending on the main indicator of traffic flow - the speed of traffic was carried out. It is established that for the speed of 25 km/h the minimum environmental damage will be 1093 thousand UAH per year, and the minimum total hazards of road transport, taking into account the possibility of an accident at 12 km/h will be 1239 thousand UAH per year.



With the help of the obtained model, it is possible to determine the amount of hazards from road transport, which allows taking into account environmental, social and economic components when studying the levels of the negative impact of transport on the environment and ensuring minimum accident rates on the studied section of the road network. Conducting preliminary theoretical research to find rational solutions when applying schemes to improve traffic organization will be especially useful.

Language: en