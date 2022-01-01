|
Citation
|
Kachmar R. Transp. Technol. 2022; 2022(1): 1-13.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lviv Polytechnic National University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this paper, it is proposed to carry out the assessment of road transport hazards using the minimization of the negative impact by three main components: impact of changes in emissions of toxic elements of pollutants from the exhaust gases of car engines, change of noise pollution of the environment and change of the number of accidents. The method of determination of equivalent losses which will be as a result of the release of a conventional ton of toxic components of pollutants from the exhaust gases of car engines and the impact of noise pollution of the environment on three groups of components - drivers and passengers, pedestrians and residents of adjacent territories is justified. Special attention is paid to determining equivalent losses due to traffic accidents with injured or dead.
Language: en