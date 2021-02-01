|
Postranskyy T, Boikiv M. Transp. Technol. 2021; 2(2): 20-29.
(Copyright © 2021, Lviv Polytechnic National University)
Ensuring the transport process requires proper interaction of all parts of the system "driver - car - road - environment" and its subsystems. In this case, the driver is often a "weak" component of the system, and his actions can reduce the level of road users' safety. It should be noted that the reliability of the driver can be considered as the probability of his trouble-free and error-free operation, as well as the proper level of his regulatory mechanisms functioning. In this case, to analyze the activities and readiness of the driver for his professional activities, indicators of functional status are often used. Thus, the study of the "human factor" in the transport process is an important task to ensure the reliability of the whole transport system.
Language: en