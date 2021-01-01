Abstract

In this paper, several methods of the assessment of pedestrian objects operation based on the level of service are reviewed. Today, there is a problem that should be assessed, particularly how pedestrian paths respond the level of service. Assessment of this level is the most widespread method of determination the objects' quality that relate to the pedestrian operations. Places, where a significant probability of conflict between different flows and their users, are often called intersections. Moreover, on such intersections, particularly with complex road conditions and on which the movement of cyclists, cars, and different vehicles is present, road users face with complicated situations when every of them should be sure in his safety and forecast further actions and decisions of other road users. The most widespread and generally accepted methods of assessment of level of service on pedestrian path, particularly: Highway capacity manual 2000 method, Australian method, method of the trip quality, Landice model and common approach analysis. Vehicles, signal delay, and interaction of pedestrians and cyclists were determined as the main factors that have impact on the level of service of pedestrians at the intersections. Analysis of different methods in the paper allows assessing and identifying the level of service determining the characteristics that could help in solving the questions concerning the comfort of pedestrian movement. In the range of these methods, the principles of vehicles movement and interaction with pedestrians are also reviewed. Other methods relate more to the design of the objects of pedestrian environment than factual movement of pedestrians. To form the whole understanding of the methodology of determination of the level of service of pedestrian objects, we should analyze and compare the values, obtained by different methods

