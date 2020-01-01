Abstract

The functioning of a modern city is impossible without a proper mode of public transport and its network. Parameters of this transport system influence on the functionality of all supply chain links, training specialists, ensuring proper communication between parts of the city, the level of traffic safety, etc. At the same time, all these figures depend also on bus drivers and their work. This is due to the fact that this "human factor" influences on the proper functioning of the public transport system. It should be noted, that one of the indicators that allow analyzing the readiness of the driver to fulfill his direct professional duties is the functional state of his body. Analysis of this indicator allows creating appropriate recommendations for bus driver's schedules of work and rest. According to this, managers can create such working conditions for drivers that will reduce the likelihood of erroneous actions. It will allow reducing the likelihood of road accidents. That's why the importance of researching human as an operator in the transport process is increasing every year.

Language: en