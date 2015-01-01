Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This article examines the psychological effects of falls for older adults through the lens of identity and suggests these may be integrated in the assessment and management of older patients within acute care and rehabilitation settings post-fall. An illustrative vignette is described to demonstrate this approach.



CONCLUSION: Falls in older adults are complex phenomena which can lead to an identity threat, sometimes manifest as psychological symptoms and poor engagement in post-fall rehabilitation. A psychiatric formulation which incorporates an older person's self-identity and agency may inform interventions to address psychological and behavioural sequelae of falls.

